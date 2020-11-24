Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala government decides to bring out ordinance to withdraw amendment, Section 118A to Kerala Police Act: government sources.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:09 IST
Kerala government decides to bring out ordinance to withdraw amendment, Section 118A to Kerala Police Act: government sources.

Kerala government decides to bring out ordinance to withdraw amendment, Section 118A to Kerala Police Act: government sources.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 24

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Chandigarh-based Startup Chhapai.Com Brings Laurels To The City By Creating A World Record Along With 2800 National And International Artists

Chhapai.com in association with International Art Imagination Forum IAIF created a World Record by bringing together artists from over 100 countries, 2800 art submissions in 25 categories. Titled as Worlds Largest Online Creativity Event- ...

J&K land encroachments under Roshni Act biggest land scam of India: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday called the Roshni land scheme the biggest land scam of India, and questioned NC leader Farooq Abdullah and others as to what necessitated them to grab government lands even after ruling Jammu and Kash...

'Dhoom 2' turns 14: Writer Acharya says it created space for "cooler" action films

As the superhit action-crime thriller Dhoom 2 clocked in 14 years on Tuesday, the writer of the film and director of Dhoom 3, Vijay Krishna Acharya opened up about how he created a new genre of slick action entertainers in India with these ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020