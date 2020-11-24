Kerala government decides to bring out ordinance to withdraw amendment, Section 118A to Kerala Police Act: government sources.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Chhapai.com in association with International Art Imagination Forum IAIF created a World Record by bringing together artists from over 100 countries, 2800 art submissions in 25 categories. Titled as Worlds Largest Online Creativity Event- ...
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday called the Roshni land scheme the biggest land scam of India, and questioned NC leader Farooq Abdullah and others as to what necessitated them to grab government lands even after ruling Jammu and Kash...
As the superhit action-crime thriller Dhoom 2 clocked in 14 years on Tuesday, the writer of the film and director of Dhoom 3, Vijay Krishna Acharya opened up about how he created a new genre of slick action entertainers in India with these ...