Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' India's official entry at Oscars in International Feature Film category: Film Federation of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:19 IST
Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Berlin police: Car hits chancellery gate, little damage

Berlin police say a car crashed into the front gate of the German chancellery building housing Angela Merkels offices on Wednesday morning but appears to have caused little damageSpokesman Hartmut Paeth said police are on the scene investig...

3-day session of MP Assembly from Dec 28

A three-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held from December 28, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. Three sittings of the House will be held between December 28 and 30, Mishra told repor...

Malaysia's Top Glove sees supply shortages boosting latex glove prices

Malaysias Top Glove Corp , which has shut some factories after thousands of workers tested positive for COVID-19, said on Wednesday it expects some supply shortages that could push up prices of medical rubber gloves.The company, the worlds ...

Punjab, Haryana Congress leaders condole death of Ahmed Patel

Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior party leader Ahmed Patel and described him as a selfless politician whose death has left a void which will be difficult to fill. Punjab Chief Minister Amari...
