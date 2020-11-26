India expanding generation capacity, network to ensure every citizen has access to electricity, says PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
Attorney General K K Venugopal Thursday stressed on the need to fill up vacancies in the subordinate judiciary and to deal with the problem of huge pendency of cases, saying collective effort was needed to see that justice delivery system i...
A court here on Thursday once again sought a reply from the National Investigation Agency NIA on 83-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamys request that he be provided a straw and sipper in jail. Swamy, arrested in the alleged El...
Britain wants to resume face-to-face trade negotiations with the European Union, but it is a decision for Brussels, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, reiterating that London was trying to bridge the gaps in the ...
Liverpool legend and SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler on Thursday mourned the death of Argentine legend Diego Maradona, describing him as one of the greatest to have ever played the game. Maradona, considered the greatest footballer of al...