Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL for stopping its electronic surveillance systems, NETRA, NATGRID and CMS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:33 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Videos

Latest News

Telling stories like Boko Haram, The Milkmaid is Nigeria's entry for Oscar 2021

After bagging nominations for five titles Milkmaid has been selected as Nigerias official entry for Oscar 2021, as announced by the organizers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards AMAA on social media earlier on Monday. Before making its offi...

Walmart drops USD 35 minimum for its members' online orders

Shoppers on Walmart.com who pay a USD 98-a-year membership fee will get free shipping on orders of any size starting Friday. Walmart announced the membership perk on Wednesday, doing away with a previous requirement that orders amount to at...

After Lucknow, Ghaziabad to raise money through municipal bonds: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Ghaziabad will be the next local body in the state which will be raising money through the issuance of municipal bonds. Lucknow has become the first city in Uttar Pradesh and se...

Tanishq bets big on wedding jewellery segment; witnesses lower traction in small ticket size

Even as the pandemic continues to remain challenging for the jewellery industry, Tanishqhas witnessed a gradual recovery, especially in the price band of Rs 1-5 lakh range, Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division at Titan Company, said on Tues...
