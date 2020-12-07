Govt will have to accept our demands, we want nothing less than withdrawal of new farm laws: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

... ...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
New Delhi India, December 7 ANIBusinessWire India Taking the surging COVID-19 cases in account, 1mg.com- Indias leading digital healthcare platform is gearing up to tackle the spread by providing a gamut of COVID-19 tests at home such as CO...
The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are among the key parties from Maharashtra to support Tuesdays Bharat Bandh called by peasants bodies which have been opposing the Centres farm laws. Speaking to reporters here, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rau...
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has dosed the first participant in a mid-stage clinical trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.The Phase 2 portion of the Phase 23 study will enroll about 400 participants who are...