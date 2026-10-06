Telangana: BJP woman leader alleges harassment by former BJYM leader; case booked

Alwal Police have registered a case against former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Treasurer PM Sai Prasad alias “Team Sai” and his associates based on a complaint lodged by Telangana State BJP SC Morcha Social Media Convener D Padmini. According to the FIR copy, the complaint was received on October 5 at 3pm from Padmini, 28, a resident of Vasavi Enclave, Old Alwal.

In her complaint, Padmini stated that she was associated with Sai Prasad and his group for several years and discontinued the association on April 1, 2026. She alleged that during and after her association, Sai Prasad repeatedly intimidated, harassed and threatened her, used caste-based and sexually derogatory abusive language, threatened her husband and children, and pressured her to continue communicating with him. She further alleged that on December 24, 2024, April 1, 2025 and August 9, 2025, while she was at Sai Prasad’s residence in Gangaputra Colony, Old Alwal, he pressured her to enter his bedroom and threatened to harm her husband and family members when she refused.

The complainant alleged that on April 1, 2026, Sai Prasad called her to the BJP State Office in Nampally. She went there with her husband between 2.30 pm and 4 pm, where Sai Prasad and his associates Paka Shiva, Rahul, John and Aditya allegedly abused and humiliated her in the presence of her husband and others by using casteist and sexually vulgar slurs. She also alleged that they threatened to damage her political career and reputation. Sai Prasad allegedly threatened to create and circulate fabricated or AI-generated obscene photos and videos of her and claimed to have hacked or accessed her mobile phone.

The complainant stated that despite blocking Sai Prasad’s numbers, his associates continued contacting her. She alleged that on August 21, 2026, at around 11 pm and 11.30 pm, John, Paka Shiva and Rahul came to her residence, insisted that she speak to Sai Prasad, abused her with caste-based slurs and threatened to destroy her political future and harm her family. She stated that repeated late-night calls continued thereafter, causing fear and apprehension of retaliation, and sought legal action.

Based on the complaint, Alwal Inspector A. Prashanth registered a case in Cr. No. 989/2026 under Sections 75, 78, 79, 352, 351(3), 61 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 66(C) and 66(E) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(1)(w)(ii) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Investigation has been taken up. (ANI)