PM Narendra Modi in telephonic conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron conveys condolences for recent terror attacks in France.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:18 IST
PM Narendra Modi in telephonic conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron conveys condolences for recent terror attacks in France.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Olympics-Tokyo-bound athletes to have short stay in Japan-IOC

Athletes competing at next years Tokyo Olympics will have a shorter than usual stay at the worlds biggest multi-sports event due to tight COVID-19 health protocols, the International Olympic Committee said.IOC President Thomas Bach urged na...

Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu borders and NH-44 to remain closed on Tuesday: Delhi Traffic Police

Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu borders and NH-44 will remain closed on Tuesday due to the farmer protests, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday. Delhi Traffic Police DTP tweeted, Traffic Alert Tikri, Jharoda and Dhansa Borders are closed...

Greece to keep schools, restaurants shut until after Christmas

Greece said on Monday that it will not re-open schools, restaurants and courts until Jan. 7, effectively extending most of the restrictions the country imposed last month to contain the spread of coronavirus.Greece had to enforce a nationwi...

Vice-President suggests strategy for fisheries sector

EDS RPT after minor edits throughout Visakhapatnam, Dec 7 PTI Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said a three-pronged strategy has to be adopted to tackle the various issues concerning the fisheries sector in India as it could aspire...
