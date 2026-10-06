​Two people ​were killed ‌and a warehouse ​was set ablaze in the ‌Moscow region in what the regional governor said was one of ‌the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks of ‌its kind, local authorities said. One person was killed in Radumlya and ⁠another ​in ⁠Barybino, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the ⁠Moscow region, said in a statement. In ​Litvinovo, a drone crashed into ⁠the roof of a warehouse belonging ⁠to ​a retail store, triggering a fire, authorities said.

Vorobyov said ⁠185 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed ⁠or brought ⁠down over the Moscow region.