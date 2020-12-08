Left Menu
Amit Shah told us govt will give in writing amendments it is willing to make; we want repeal of laws, there is no middle path: Hannan Mollah.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:28 IST
Latest News

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

CDC advisers to review data on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC advisory panel will meet on Friday to review data on the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, with a vote httpswww.cdc.govvaccinesacipmeetingsdownloadsagenda-archive...

Farmers' stir: Talks between Amit Shah, union leaders fail to make breakthrough

Talks between Home Minister Amit Shah and a select group of farmers representatives failed to make any breakthrough on Tuesday night with the union leaders insisting on their demand for repeal of three new laws and rejecting the governments...

Morocco says Covid-19 vaccine will be free to all citizens

Moroccos King Mohammed VI ordered that all Moroccans should receive a coronavirus vaccine for free, the Royal palace said on Tuesday. Morocco plans to roll out Chinas Sinopharm vaccine in the coming weeks as soon as its phase three trials a...
