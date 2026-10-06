Kremlin warns Lithuania that its move to lift a nuclear arms ban risks further escalation
The Kremlin on Tuesday warned that a preliminary decision by Lithuania to lift a constitutional ban on hosting nuclear arms on its territory could lead to a new round of escalation in the region. Lithuania's parliament voted in favour of removing the ban on Tuesday, in a first of two ballots required for the change.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would be forced to act to protect its own security if Lithuania ever hosted nuclear weapons or a US military base which Vilnius has requested be set up on its territory.