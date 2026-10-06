Kremlin warns Lithuania that its move to lift a nuclear arms ban risks further escalation

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 15:21 IST
Kremlin warns Lithuania that its move to lift a nuclear arms ban risks further escalation

​The Kremlin ​on Tuesday ‌warned that a ​preliminary decision by Lithuania to ‌lift a constitutional ban on hosting nuclear arms on its territory could lead ‌to a new round of ‌escalation in the region. Lithuania's parliament voted in favour of removing the ban on ⁠Tuesday, ​in ⁠a first of two ballots required ⁠for the change.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ​Peskov said Russia would be forced to ⁠act to protect its own ⁠security ​if Lithuania ever hosted nuclear weapons or a US military ⁠base which Vilnius has requested be set ⁠up ⁠on its territory.

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