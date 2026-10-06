Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics

​Scientist Francis ​Halzen won the ‌2026 Nobel ​Prize in Physics for "decisive contributions to the ‌IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin," ‌the award-giving body said on Tuesday. The ‌winners of the Nobel physics prize are selected by the Royal Swedish Academy ⁠of ​Sciences ⁠and receive a prize sum totalling 12 ⁠million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), which is shared ​among the winners if there ⁠are several.

($1 = 10.0329 Swedish crowns)