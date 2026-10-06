Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics
Scientist Francis Halzen won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for "decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin," the award-giving body said on Tuesday. The winners of the Nobel physics prize are selected by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and receive a prize sum totalling 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), which is shared among the winners if there are several.
($1 = 10.0329 Swedish crowns)