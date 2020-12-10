It is a very historic day; a milestone in India's democratic history: PM Modi at foundation-laying ceremony of new Parliament building.

... ...
Cameroons ruling party has won control of nine out of 10 regional councils, according to official results on Thursday from an election that President Paul Biya said was intended to devolve power to local authorities but his opponents boycot...
Belarus will close its land borders to its own citizens later this month to try to combat COVID-19, the government said late on Wednesday, a move the countrys opposition leader likened to imprisoning the population in a Stalin-era prison ca...
India, the worlds biggest vaccine maker, is getting set for the massive global blitz to contain the coronavirus pandemic with its pharmaceutical industry and partners freeing up capacity and accelerating investments even without firm purcha...
The last date for submission of forms for Haj 2021 has been extended till January 10, 2021, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Thursday. During a meeting with the Haj Committee in Mumbai to discuss the preparat...