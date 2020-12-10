Left Menu
It is a very historic day; a milestone in India's democratic history: PM Modi at foundation-laying ceremony of new Parliament building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:18 IST
Latest News

Cameroon ruling party wins control of almost all regional councils

Cameroons ruling party has won control of nine out of 10 regional councils, according to official results on Thursday from an election that President Paul Biya said was intended to devolve power to local authorities but his opponents boycot...

Belarus, citing COVID-19 fears, to close land borders as brain drain bites

Belarus will close its land borders to its own citizens later this month to try to combat COVID-19, the government said late on Wednesday, a move the countrys opposition leader likened to imprisoning the population in a Stalin-era prison ca...

Not without India: World's pharmacy gears up for vaccine race

India, the worlds biggest vaccine maker, is getting set for the massive global blitz to contain the coronavirus pandemic with its pharmaceutical industry and partners freeing up capacity and accelerating investments even without firm purcha...

'Last date for submission of Haj forms extended till January 10'

The last date for submission of forms for Haj 2021 has been extended till January 10, 2021, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Thursday. During a meeting with the Haj Committee in Mumbai to discuss the preparat...
