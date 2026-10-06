Cricket-Ganguly named Delhi Capitals coach for 2027 IPL
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as head coach of Delhi Capitals for the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise said on Tuesday.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as head coach of Delhi Capitals for the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise said on Tuesday.
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