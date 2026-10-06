Nigerian military aircraft crashes, killing 25

A Nigerian military plane flying from Benin City to ‌Lagos crashed on Monday in southwestern Ondo state, killing all 25 passengers and crew members. The Nigerian Air Force death toll ‌announced on Tuesday was lower than the 32 initially ‌announced by Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo on Monday.

"NAF 931 had 25 persons on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers," NAF ⁠said ​in a ⁠statement. There were no survivors.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation ⁠and declared three days of national mourning. The Air Force ATR-42 aircraft ​was on a routine mission from Benin City to ⁠Lagos when air traffic controllers lost contact with it at 0813 ⁠GMT ​on Monday, Keyamo said. The accident was one of the deadliest air disasters in Nigeria in ⁠recent years.

The wreckage was later located near the coastal town ⁠of Igbokoda, ⁠where search and rescue teams were deployed.