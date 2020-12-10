Left Menu
Bengal suffering from lawlessness, anarchy, intolerance; administration has crumbled: BJP president J P Nadda.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:17 IST
Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Longtime New Yorker cartoonist arrested on child porn charge

A well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge, police said. Danny Shanahan, 64, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Rhinebeck, New York, state police said in a news release. He wa...

DRDO-designed sub-machine gun successfully undergoes defence ministry's user trails

A 5.56x30 mm sub-machine gun designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has successfully undergone the defence ministrys user trials, it was announced on Thursday. The successful completion of trials has paved the wa...

U.N. nuclear watchdog says informed of 'event' at Finnish plant

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority STUK had informed it of an event at Unit 2 of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Western Finland.Elevated radiation levels were measured inside ...

Car bomb kills at least four in Turkish-controlled north Syria

At least four people were killed in a Turkish-controlled region of northern Syria on Thursday when a car bomb detonated at a checkpoint in the border town of Ras Al Ain, according to a Turkish official and a war monitor. The governors offic...
