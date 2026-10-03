A look at Shubman Gill's stupendous batting record as captain ahead of 3rd WI ODI

Ahead of the third ODI against West Indies, it would be only right to take a deeper look into Indian skipper Shubman Gill's batting since assuming the leadership position, with the young opener having played some exceptional knocks in Tests and ODIs since taking up the captaincy. India will take on West Indies in the third ODI at New Chandigarh's Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday. Following a record-breaking 223* in 133 balls while successfully chasing a record-breaking 406 at Guwahati, Gill will be eyeing a massive score at the Mullanpur Stadium, where he has a Test century, an IPL playoffs century and 305 runs in six innings at an average of over 50 in six innings.

As a captain across all formats (with a brief T20I captain stint too), Gill has scored 2,257 runs in 30 matches and 36 innings at an average of 75.23, including nine centuries and nine fifties, with a best score of 269. As a player in 145 innings, Gill has scored 5,367 runs at an average of 41.92, including 14 centuries and 23 fifties, with a best score of 208.

In Tests as a captain, Gill has scored 1,150 runs in 11 matches and 18 innings at an average of 71.87 and a strike rate of over 63, with six centuries and two fifties and a best score of 269. In 14 ODIs as a skipper, Gill has scored 937 runs at an average of 93.70 and a strike rate of over 116, with three centuries and five fifties, including a best score of 223*. In five T20Is as a captain, Gill has scored 170 runs at an average of 42.50, including two fifties, at a strike rate of almost 126. This year in 11 ODIs and 10 innings, Gill has scored 894 runs at an average of 127.71 and a strike rate of 119.51, including three fours and five sixes. In 69 ODIs and 68 innings, Gill has scored 3,712 runs at an average of 65.12 and a strike rate of over 103, with 11 centuries and 20 fifties. (ANI)