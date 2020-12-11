Three Chinese actions along LAC are in violation of bilateral agreements and protocols on ensuring peace and tranquillity in border areas: MEA.

... ...
The overflowing crowds and lavish pageantry surrounding a centuries-old annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Mexicos Virgin of Guadalupe, among the worlds biggest religious gatherings, will be another pandemic casualty this year.The countrys ...
The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology CCMB and the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited have announced a collaboration for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of an innovative dry swab test, Direct Amplification rapid RT-P...
The European Union will continue post-Brexit negotiations with Britain as long as there is any chance of reaching an agreement, Germany, holder of the EUs rotating presidency, said. We believe finding a solution in the talks is difficult bu...
An NIA court has acquitted all the people accused of killing Jamiat-e-Ahlihadeeth Jammu and Kashmir chief Showkat Ahmad Shah in a low-intensity blast outside a mosque in Maisuma area of the city in 2011. The court of special judge designate...