Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Chinese actions along LAC are in violation of bilateral agreements and protocols on ensuring peace and tranquillity in border areas: MEA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:21 IST
Three Chinese actions along LAC are in violation of bilateral agreements and protocols on ensuring peace and tranquillity in border areas: MEA.

Three Chinese actions along LAC are in violation of bilateral agreements and protocols on ensuring peace and tranquillity in border areas: MEA.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Mexican Catholic cleric chooses science, suspends centuries-old pilgrimage

The overflowing crowds and lavish pageantry surrounding a centuries-old annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Mexicos Virgin of Guadalupe, among the worlds biggest religious gatherings, will be another pandemic casualty this year.The countrys ...

CSIR-CCMB, Apollo Hospitals announces collaboration to develop cost-effective COVID-19 testing kits

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology CCMB and the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited have announced a collaboration for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of an innovative dry swab test, Direct Amplification rapid RT-P...

Post-Brexit agreement with Britain difficult but possible - Germany

The European Union will continue post-Brexit negotiations with Britain as long as there is any chance of reaching an agreement, Germany, holder of the EUs rotating presidency, said. We believe finding a solution in the talks is difficult bu...

NIA court acquits all accused of killing Jamiat-e-Ahlihadeeth Jammu and Kashmir chief

An NIA court has acquitted all the people accused of killing Jamiat-e-Ahlihadeeth Jammu and Kashmir chief Showkat Ahmad Shah in a low-intensity blast outside a mosque in Maisuma area of the city in 2011. The court of special judge designate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020