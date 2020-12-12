Events of this year have been very disturbing; they have raised some very basic concerns: EAM Jaishankar on Ladakh standoff with China.

... ...
A 12-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing at a marriage function in Laharchi village in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night when a man, who was part of the marriage proce...
Underdogs in all the previous editions of Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC, under head coach Gerard Nus, have taken many by surprise this year, taking on the might of some heavyweight teams with an unbeaten record in their first fiv...
Three people were killed and another injured when their car collided head-on with an SUV here, police said on SaturdayThe incident took place late on Friday night, they said. Circle Officer, Bighapur, Kripa Shankar Kanaujia said, Four peopl...
Mizoram on Saturday reported sixteen new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,024, an official said. Of the new cases, six each were reported from Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts, and four from the Kolasib district, he said.Eight of the pat...