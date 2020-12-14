Left Menu
Sensex rises 154.45 pts to end at lifetime high of 46,253.46; Nifty advances 44.30 pts to record 13,558.15.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:45 IST
Latest News

Wistron estimates loss in employees' violence at K'taka plant at Rs 437.70 crore

Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corporation has said it suffered losses worth Rs 437.40 crore in the violence unleashed by a section of workers at its plant in Kolar district in Karnataka over some salary issues. A large number of employees al...

No need for law on MSP, most farmers support new laws: Rupala

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala on Monday said most farmers in the country are in favour of the Centres new farm laws, and there is no need to bring the MSP under purview of law as demanded by the protesting farmer...

Torrent Gas to invest Rs 5,000 cr in Chennai city gas project

Torrent Gas Ltd on Monday pledged Rs 5,000 crore investment to develop infrastructure to retail CNG to automobiles and piped gas to households and industries in Chennai, the biggest city gas license in its portfolio. Torrent Gas, part of th...

Britain seeking to extend N.Ireland food supply grace period to all retailers

Britain is seeking to extend a post-Brexit grace period to all Northern Ireland retail that currently will exempt supermarkets bringing in food products from mainland Britain from additional checks, Britains minister for the region said on ...
