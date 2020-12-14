Gujarat reports 1,120 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,28,803; 11 fatalities push toll to 4,182: state health department.

... ...
By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New Zealand and Britain became on Monday the latest countries to ease rules on blood donations by gay and bisexual men, as supply concerns caused by COVID-19 increase scrutiny of ...
The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday as health care workers started receiving COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, providing a glimpse of hope as the nation nears the grim...
The Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over the farmers day-long hunger strike, saying the government should let go of the hands of election financiers and hold the hands of the countrys food providers by repealing the new farm laws. Le...
Describing the report card released by the Trinamool Congress last week on its governments 10-year-rule as a bluff to fool the people of West Bengal, the BJP on Monday brought out the TMC Fail Card and accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of ...