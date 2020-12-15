Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 15.55 crore COVID-19 tests conducted so far; cumulative positivity rate has declined to 6.37 pc: Health ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:15 IST
More than 15.55 crore COVID-19 tests conducted so far; cumulative positivity rate has declined to 6.37 pc: Health ministry.

More than 15.55 crore COVID-19 tests conducted so far; cumulative positivity rate has declined to 6.37 pc: Health ministry.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global leaders vow to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Climate Ambition Summit 2020

At a Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December, 75 leaders from all over the world unveiled new commitments and concrete plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to tackle ever-increasing climate change indicators and impacts.The Summit was co...

Transgender community did not get fair deal in constables' recruitment in Bihar: HC

The ongoing process for recruitment of constables in Bihar fell short of constitutional mandate since there was no provision for applicants falling under the transgender category, the Patna High Court has ruled. The court made the observati...

Premier League: Arteta wary of 'very dangerous' Southampton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is well aware of the threat that Southampton can pose to his side when they meet in the Premier League and said their opponents are a team that is really aggressive and committed. The Premier League standings pr...

Zuckerberg calls India very special country, looks to push WhatsApp payments services deeper

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday said India is a very special and important country with a remarkable entrepreneurship culture, as he sought to push deeper the just-launched payments services that allow users to make p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020