“Next target will be LA 2028”: Indian archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam after winning two Asian Games medals

Indian archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru received a warm welcome from sports associations, family members and supporters after returning home from the 2026 Asian Games in Japan with a gold and a bronze medal.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 15:15 IST
“Next target will be LA 2028”: Indian archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam after winning two Asian Games medals
Indian archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru received a warm welcome from sports associations, family members and supporters after returning home from the 2026 Asian Games in Japan with a gold and a bronze medal. Ganesh Mani Ratnam won gold in the men’s compound team event alongside Sahil Jadhav and Kushal Dalal. He also secured a bronze medal in the men’s compound individual event.

Speaking to ANI, Mani Ratnam Thirumuru said he was proud to represent Team India in archery and win an individual bronze and team gold medal at his first Asian Games. He said India’s LA 2028 mixed team Olympic quota has made the 2028 Olympics his next target, and he will work towards it. "I have represented Team India in archery, and I won an individual bronze medal and a team gold medal. I am so proud that I have brought two medals to Team India and to my state association. This has been a wonderful moment for my first Asian Games...As we have got the LA 2028 quota in mixed team for Olympics, my next target will be LA 2028 and I will be working on it. Government has provided me financial support and moral support. Everyone is giving us a great support which helped me produce these two medals in these Asian Games for my first time," he said.

Mani Ratnam bagged the bronze medal in the men's compound individual event with a 149-144 victory over Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang at the Asian Games. Earlier, Mani Ratnam, alongside Kushal Dalal and Sahil Jadhav, helped India win gold in the men’s compound team event by defeating China 238-237 in a closely contested final. Sahil was flawless, hitting 10s with every shot, while Kushal and Ganesh also delivered crucial 10s. India trailed for most of the final but kept the pressure on before edging China in the final end to secure the gold medal. (ANI)

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