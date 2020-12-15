Left Menu
1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh; death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities: Authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:35 IST
Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Latest News

U.S. investigation report hits SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank shares

The Department of Justice DOJ and FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of U.S. anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, sending their shares lower.Sweden...

COVID: 19 more deaths, 409 fresh cases in Punjab

Punjab on Tuesday reported 19 more deaths due to the coronavirus which pushed the toll to 5,117, while 409 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,61,053 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. Five deaths were reported from Ludhia...

EU set to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas

The European Union is on course to approve its first COVID-19 vaccine before Christmas after its drug regulator brought forward a deadline for review following the start of immunisation campaigns in the United States and Britain. The Europe...

Mexico weighing vaccine proposals from Moderna, four other companies

Five more pharmaceutical companies including Chinas Sinovac and U.S.-based Moderna have made COVID-19 vaccine proposals to Mexico with arrival dates as early as next month, the countrys foreign minister said on Tuesday. The offers, which Me...
