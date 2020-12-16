Farm law pleas: SC directs petitioners to make protesting farmer unions parties, posts matter for hearing on Thursday.

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:29 IST
Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

QUOTES-Reactions to New Zealand inquiry into historic abuse of children

Here are some reactions from church figures, NGOs and political leaders to New Zealands Royal Commission of Inquiry report on historic abuse of children in state and faith-based institutions that estimated that up to quarter of a million pe...

LGBTQ groups celebrate as Biden picks Buttigieg for Transportation secretary

Two of the US top LGBTQ advocacy groups celebrated after President-elect Joe Biden announced that he was nominating Pete Buttigieg as the US Secretary of Transportation. According to The Hill, if Buttigieg is confirmed to the post, he would...

Education Minister to announce JEE main exam schedule today

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday will announce the schedule for JEE main exam 2021. The announcement will be made at 6 pm today. The Minister said that he will also inform about the number of attempts fo...

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Shaw, Saha get nod ahead of Gill, Pant in playing XI

Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha have been named in Indias playing XI for the first Test against Australia, beginning on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. Indias playing XI Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya ...
