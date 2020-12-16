Left Menu
1,547 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Delhi take tally to over 6.11 lakh; Death toll rises to 10,147 with 32 more fatalities: Authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:25 IST
Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Latest News

Belarus opposition wins rights prize, urges EU to be braver

Former Belarus presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged the European Union to step up its support for embattled democracy protesters in her country, as she picked up the EUs top human rights prize Wednesday on behalf of a group...

Netherlands hits new daily COVID-19 infection record as lockdown imposed

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 11,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health RIVM on Wednesday showed.The steep increase came just a day afte...

Daily U.S. COVID-19 deaths again top 3,000 as officials scurry to distribute vaccine

Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week as the country expanded its vaccination program and the U.S. Congress progressed toward approving financial relief for the pandemic-stricken country.The death toll...

Jaipur-Delhi highway remains partially blocked

The Jaipur-Delhi highway remained partially blocked as the farmers stir against the Centres agriculture laws entered its fourth day on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Wednesday. Farmers led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and former...
