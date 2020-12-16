Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,84,404 with addition of 795new cases; 12 deaths take toll to 11,007: city civic body.

... ...
Sunderlands next three League One third-tier games have been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club, the English Football League EFL said on Wednesday. Sunderland said in a statement httpssafc.comnewsclub-news2020decembercl...
BJP Member of Parliament and Indias Sherpa to G-20 and G-7 Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said G-20 is a shining example of how the partnership works. In the next few months, we can expect economic growth to start returning but we must see how ...
Noted social activist P V Rajagopal on Wednesday offered to mediate between the agitating farmers and the government on the issue of three new farm laws, and said he would embark on a foot-march from Morena to Delhi on Thursday in support o...
Former TMC Minister, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging political vendetta by the state government and sought his intervention so that Police and administration are dissuaded from implicati...