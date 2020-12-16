Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,84,404 with addition of 795new cases; 12 deaths take toll to 11,007: city civic body.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:02 IST
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,84,404 with addition of 795new cases; 12 deaths take toll to 11,007: city civic body.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,84,404 with addition of 795new cases; 12 deaths take toll to 11,007: city civic body.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sunderland's next three League One games postponed due to COVID-19

Sunderlands next three League One third-tier games have been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club, the English Football League EFL said on Wednesday. Sunderland said in a statement httpssafc.comnewsclub-news2020decembercl...

G-20 shining example of how partnership works: Suresh Prabhu at CII Partnership Summit

BJP Member of Parliament and Indias Sherpa to G-20 and G-7 Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said G-20 is a shining example of how the partnership works. In the next few months, we can expect economic growth to start returning but we must see how ...

Activist offers to mediate between protesting farmers, govt

Noted social activist P V Rajagopal on Wednesday offered to mediate between the agitating farmers and the government on the issue of three new farm laws, and said he would embark on a foot-march from Morena to Delhi on Thursday in support o...

Suvendhu Adhikari alleges 'political vendetta' by W Bengal government, seeks Governor's intervention

Former TMC Minister, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging political vendetta by the state government and sought his intervention so that Police and administration are dissuaded from implicati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020