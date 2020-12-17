Bangladesh is key pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy: PM Modi at virtual summit with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

... ...
As many as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Odisha on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday. With 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,20,2...
A coalition representing ethnic minorities in China is again accusing the International Olympic Committee of ignoring widespread human rights abuses as the country prepares to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Rights groups speaking...
One of the most fascinating anime series Violet Evergarden season 1 dropped its finale over two years back. The last season was highly appreciated by the audience throughout the world. As we all know the story is not ended, the fans are ent...
WPP, the worlds biggest advertising company, expects to return to 2019 levels of underlying growth by 2022 by cutting costs, investing in technology and making targeted acquisitions. The British group set out its medium-term targets in a tr...