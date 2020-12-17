Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA asks West Bengal govt to immediately release 3 IPS officers for central deputation: officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:32 IST
MHA asks West Bengal govt to immediately release 3 IPS officers for central deputation: officials.

MHA asks West Bengal govt to immediately release 3 IPS officers for central deputation: officials.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends relaxed norms for onion imports till Jan 31, 2021: Statement.

Govt extends relaxed norms for onion imports till Jan 31, 2021 Statement....

Pompeo labels CCP as most existential threat to US national security

The challenge from the Chinese Communist Party CCP is the most existential threat to the United States, its prosperity and security, said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. Some of the Chinese Communist Partys biggest victims on campus a...

Sports Ministry formally recognises yogasana as competitive sport

The Sports Ministry on Thursday formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport, which will enable the ancient practice to avail government funding. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of AYUSH Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy Unani ...

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell Rs 4.1 to Rs 1,092.1 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020