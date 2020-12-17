Govt extends relaxed norms for onion imports till Jan 31, 2021: Statement.

... ...
Portugals Prime Minister Antonio Costa has cancelled official trips and is in self-isolation, his office said on Thursday, less than 24 hours after he met French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus.It said Cos...
The European Union has concluded preliminary talks with U.S. firm Novavax to secure up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday.The envisaged contract foresees the possibility for membe...
The top US general held unannounced talks with Taliban peace negotiators in the Persian Gulf to urge a reduction in violence across Afghanistan, even as senior American officials in Kabul warned that stepped-up Taliban attacks endanger the ...
Following are the top stories at 5 pm. NATION DEL28 LD INDOBANGLA India, Bangladesh ink 7 pacts restore cross-border rail link New Delhi In a reflection of their rapidly growing ties, India and Bangladesh on Thursday sealed seven agreements...