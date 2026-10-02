Trump expected to name Jay Clayton as AI czar

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 20:05 IST
Trump expected to name Jay Clayton as AI czar

US ​President Donald Trump is expected to name US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to be his ‌top adviser on AI, a position the president has called "AI czar" in the past, according to a source familiar with the decision. Clayton already oversees 18 US ‌intelligence agencies as the nation's top spy. Tapping Clayton to fill ‌the role could signal a shift for Trump whose first AI czar, venture capitalist David Sacks, was a longtime Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor.

"Any personnel announcement will be announced ⁠directly by the ​president," a White ⁠House official said in a statement to Reuters when asked about Clayton being selected ⁠for the position. "Any reporting until then is baseless speculation." The news was first reported by ​CBS.

Last month, Trump said he plans to appoint an artificial intelligence adviser, ⁠known as an "AI czar," and create an "AI force," though he gave no details about ⁠either ​initiative or how they would be implemented. Trump's move comes as top AI researchers have warned that people building AI believe it could kill ⁠humans within a decade, following cases of AI agents going rogue to hack ⁠external systems. Several Democratic ⁠and Republican lawmakers have responded with alarm and calls for more action.

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