SC directs all states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 11:05 IST
SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now China to vaccinate 50 million people for Lunar New YearChina is planning to vaccinate 50 million people against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel s...

Japan to develop longer-range anti-ship missiles as China pressure mounts

Japan on Friday said it will develop new stand-off anti-ship missiles that can target warships at greater distances around its southwestern Okinawa island chain, including near disputed islets in the East China Sea that China also claims.Th...

LivDemy Launches Online Music Courses With Mahesh Raghvan

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 17 ,2020 PRNewswire -- LivDemy is proud to bring to their stage renowned Carnatic musician and prodigy extraordinaire, Mahesh Raghvan Widely known for his experimental takes on Indian Classical Music, Mahesh Raghvan s...
