CBI books Hyderabad-based Transstroy (India) Ltd for Rs 7,926-crore bank fraud, carries out searches: Officials.

The staggered voting for the maiden District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir will conclude on Saturday as 28 constituencies are set to go for polling in the eighth and final phase. Voting will also be held for 369 vac...
Ahead of a crucial meeting of Sonia Gandhi with a section of senior leaders who had written to her in August demanding an overhaul of the organisation, the Congress on Friday downplayed any internal dissensions and said Rahul Gandhi was the...
In another jolt to Trinamool Congress TMC ahead of forthcoming West Bengal Legislative assembly polls, Silbhadra Dutta, MLA from Barrackpore, formally tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Dut...
To maintain safety measures by sensitizing road users during Christmastime, the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA has inaugurated a program named Operation Egale Eye in Abuja, according to a report by National Accord.Muhammadu Muham...