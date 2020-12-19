Mamata Banerjee government steeped in corruption: Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal rally.

... ...
... ...
Expressing displeasure over the absence of the 2008 Malegaon blast accused during a hearing on Saturday, despite strict orders for their physical appearance, a special NIA court in Mumbai directed them to remain present on January 4, when t...
The eighth and final phase of the District Development Council DDC elections recorded nearly 41 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm across 28 constituencies spread over 18 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The voting,...
Senior RSS ideologue and the first spokesperson of the organization Madhav Govind Vaidya died here on Saturday afternoon, his family said. He was 97.Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 pm. He had...
Chinas military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending flirtatious glances to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims...