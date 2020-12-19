Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee government steeped in corruption: Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal rally.

PTI | Midnapore | Updated: 19-12-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:37 IST
Mamata Banerjee government steeped in corruption: Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal rally.

Mamata Banerjee government steeped in corruption: Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal rally.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malegaon blast case: Special NIA court orders all accused to appear before it on Jan 4

Expressing displeasure over the absence of the 2008 Malegaon blast accused during a hearing on Saturday, despite strict orders for their physical appearance, a special NIA court in Mumbai directed them to remain present on January 4, when t...

Nearly 41 pc votes polled till 1 pm in final phase of J-K DDC polls

The eighth and final phase of the District Development Council DDC elections recorded nearly 41 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm across 28 constituencies spread over 18 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The voting,...

RSS ideologue M G Vaidya dead

Senior RSS ideologue and the first spokesperson of the organization Madhav Govind Vaidya died here on Saturday afternoon, his family said. He was 97.Vishnu Vaidya, his grandson, told PTI that he died at a private hospital at 3.35 pm. He had...

China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

Chinas military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending flirtatious glances to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020