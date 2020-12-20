Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 3,05,344 while 95,80,402 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.

... ...
... ...
A Pakistani fisherman has been apprehended with his boat after he intruded into the Indian territory off the Gujarat coast, the Border Security Force BSF said on Sunday. The intruder was held in the Sir Creek area on Saturday evening during...
Cricket Australia on Monday said the SCG remains its preferred venue for the third Test against India after reports emerged that the governing body is contemplating swapping the last two games of the four-Test series due to growing COVID-19...
Newcomer Nolan River has landed a role in M Night Shyamalans upcoming Universal thriller, Old. According to Deadline, River is the son of actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who is best known for his role as Kevin Myers in the American Pie franchise...
Colombian actor Mauricio Henao, known for telenovelas like Donde Esta Eliza and Medicos, is set to star in the upcoming action thriller Panama. Henao joins lead stars Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson on the Yale Productions project, reported Dead...