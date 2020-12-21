Left Menu
Sensex plunges 1,406.73 pts to end at 45,553.96; Nifty cracks 432.15 pts to 13,328.40.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:46 IST
Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Vietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'

Vietnamese and U.S. officials will meet late this month to discuss trade issues, Vietnams government said on Monday, after the U.S. Treasury last week labelled the Southeast Asian country a currency manipulator. Vietnam regretted the USTR U...

ISL: Odisha seek maiden win, NorthEast look to bounce back

With only a point in their kitty from six games, Odisha FC will be desperate to turn their fortunes around when they face NorthEast United in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday. The Bhubaneswar-based side is lying at the bottom of the ...

EU-UK trade talks slog on past another Brexit deadline

Problems increased Monday in the bid to put a trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom on the rails before a Brexit transition period ends on New Years Day, with the EU legislature insisting ever more it will not have ti...

Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in drug case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB here on Monday in connection with a drug case lodged following the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. According to the NCB official, the 47...
