Tennis-Djokovic wins China Open as de Minaur retires injured

​Novak Djokovic won ​his seventh China ‌Open title ​afterAustralia's Alex de Minaur retired with a groin ‌injury during the final on Tuesday.

De Minaur left the court for a medical timeout after losing ‌the first-set tiebreakbutplayed on with his left ‌thigh heavily bandaged. However, he had to stop after winning the first game of the second set, leaving ⁠him ​trailing 7-6(3) ⁠0-1. "I don't feel great ... I want to say sorry ⁠to all the amazing fans," said de Minaur ​at the trophy presentation.

"I didn't want to ⁠finish like this... hopefully see you next year," added ⁠the ​27-year-old fifth seed. Sixth-seeded Djokovic's win continued the Serbian's unbeaten record at the tournament ⁠with 34 straight victories and ensured the 39-year-old won ⁠a ⁠singles title for the 21st straight year.