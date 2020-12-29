45 per cent COVID-19 deaths have been reported in those below 60 years of age, says Health ministry.

... ...
The European Medicines Authority EMA will most likely not be able to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in January, the watchdogs Deputy Executive Director Noel Wathion said. They h...
Belarus on Tuesday announced the start of mass coronavirus vaccinations with the Russian-developed Sputnik V shot, becoming the second country after Russia to roll out a vaccine that is still undergoing late-stage studies to ensure its safe...
Over 60 Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody on Tuesday during their Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao Yatra here, police said. Around 60 to 70 Congress leaders and workers were taken into custody at Shahid Park here while staging a ...
In India, 63 per cent of total COVID-19 cases so far have been reported in males and 37 per cent cases in females Health ministry....