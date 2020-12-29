Left Menu
Maharashtra reports 3,018 new COVID-19 cases, infection count rises to 19,25,066; death toll reaches 49,373 with 69 fatalities: health official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:07 IST
