Maharashtra reports 3,018 new COVID-19 cases, infection count rises to 19,25,066; death toll reaches 49,373 with 69 fatalities: health official.

... ...
Cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh intensified on Tuesday as minimum temperatures decreased by one to two notches, the Meteorological Department said. Keylong, Kalpa, Dalhousie, and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperature, Shimla Met c...
LudhianaNawanshahr Pb, Dec 29 PTI A two-day mock drill of the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in two select districts of Punjab concluded on Tuesday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Nawanshahr ha...
Gujarats COVID-19 tally rises to 2,43,459 with 804 new cases death toll reaches 4,295 with seven new fatalities Health Department....
Britains government needs to bring in tighter coronavirus lockdown rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a new variant of the disease, a leading epidemiologist warned on Tuesday. Britain reported 41,385 new COVID cases on Monday, the h...