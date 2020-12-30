Suspension of India-UK flights extended till Jan 7, strictly regulated resumption of service to take place thereafter: Aviation Minister.

... ...
AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECAS COVID-19 VACCINE AUTHORISED IN UK ASTRAZENECA - WORKING WITH UK GOVERNMENT, FIRST VACCINATIONS TO BEGIN EARLY IN NEW YEAR ASTRAZENECA - REGULATORY INTERACTIONS CONTINUE AROUND WORLD FOR NEXT ...
Campaigns and outside groups are making a final push to turn out election-weary Georgians whose votes will determine control of the US Senate. More than 2.3 million people nearly half the turnout of last months presidential election had a...
Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.The govern...
The Maharashtra government has extended till January 31, 2021 the lockdown restrictions in the state on account of coronavirus. A circular to this effect was issued on December 29.The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. T...