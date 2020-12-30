Sensex rises by 133.14 points to close at record high of 47,746.22; Nifty jumps 49.35 pts to 13,981.95.

... ...
Incredible Gifts brings the most personalised collection of watches The collection is available at a discount of 30 on the Incredible Gifts website Incredible Gifts offers free gift wrapping and delivery to over 3000 cities across India ...
At least five people were killed and dozens more were wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after a plane carrying Yemens newly-formed government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a local security source told Reuters....
Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL14 AVI-LD UK-FLIGHTS India-UK flights to remain suspended till Jan 7 Puri New Delhi Passenger flights between the UK and India would remain suspended till January 7 and they will resume in a s...
An owner of an engineering firm and two others have been arrested on the charge of negligence, weeks after three workers of the unit were killed in explosion of gas cylinders in Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on...