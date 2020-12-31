Preparations in last stages for vaccination programme against COVID-19; people will get vaccine manufactured in India: PM Modi.

... ...
Communications equipment firm Tejas Networks on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth USD 13 million approx Rs 95 crore from a telecommunications service provider in South East Asia for supply and installation of its broadband products...
Vilnius Lithuania, December 31 ANISputnik The Lithuanian government decided to lift the ban on receiving flights from the UK from January 1, 2021, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Baltic states, which unanimously introduced a b...
New Delhi, Dec 31 PTI India has crossed a significant milestone in its fight against coronavirus, with the national COVID-19 recovery rate crossing 96 per cent, one of the highest globally, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The to...
Major Taiwanese cities have scaled back New Years Eve events and are telling people to watch fireworks and other festivities from home, after the islands first case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Brita...