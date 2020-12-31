Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBSE to announce results of classes 10, 12 board exams by July 15: Education Minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:15 IST
CBSE to announce results of classes 10, 12 board exams by July 15: Education Minister.

CBSE to announce results of classes 10, 12 board exams by July 15: Education Minister.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine seeks 16 mln COVID vaccine doses under COVAX scheme

Ukraine hopes to double the eight million COVID-19 vaccine doses guaranteed under the global COVAX scheme, set up to provide vaccines to poorer countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. Eight million doses we are guaranteed...

PREVIEW-Real Madrid's character to be tested by rampant Celta Vigo

After being knocked down from a six-game winning streak with a surprise draw at Elche, La Liga champions Real Madrid have the misfortune to be facing a resurgent Celta Vigo in their next game on Saturday. After scrapping their way to surviv...

Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, who helped India secure Siachen glacier, passes away

Ace mountaineer Colonel Narendra Bull Kumar, 87, who helped India secure the Siachen Glacier, passed away on Thursday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi due to age-related illness. Col Kumar, who was awarded the Kirti C...

Yamuna pollution: Will consider moving court against Haryana govt, says DJB vice chairman Chadha

The Delhi Jal Board will consider moving court against the apathetic Haryana government as it is yet to stop the discharge of pollutants into the Yamuna which affect drinking water supply in the national capital, the utilitys Vice Chairman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020