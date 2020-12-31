Left Menu
Development News Edition

574 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.25 lakh; death toll rises to 10,536 with 13 new fatalities: Authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:39 IST
574 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.25 lakh; death toll rises to 10,536 with 13 new fatalities: Authorities.

574 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.25 lakh; death toll rises to 10,536 with 13 new fatalities: Authorities.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinemas most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain s...

Andhra records 338 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 338 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to the official on Thursday. The state COVID nodal officer stated that in the last 24 hours, 61,148 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh and 338 of them were detect...

Vaccine dry run in four districts of Maharashtra on Jan 2

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2. Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in ...

Nicki Minaj shares experience of giving birth to baby boy

American-Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj on Wednesday local time answered fans questions about giving birth to her newborn son. According to E News, the new mommy took to Twitter and in a spontaneous fan Question and Answer shared intimate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020