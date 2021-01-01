Residences under Light House Projects will take less time to construct, will be more resilient, affordable and comfortable: PM Modi.

... ...
A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases and 12 discharges were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday. Department of Information and Public Relations, Ladakh reported that 12 out of 19 positive samples were received by Chief Medic...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India GHTC-India at six sites across six states, a programme that seeks to build over 1,000 houses each i...
New Years Day is the biggest holiday in Japans calendar, but this years festivities have been subdued following record highs in new coronavirus cases nationwide and calls from the government to stay home. Japans Emperor Naruhito appealed to...
IndiGo airlines on Thursday said that some of its servers were hacked earlier in the month of December and hackers might upload some internal documents on public platforms. We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were...