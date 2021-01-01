Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only five per cent of issues raised by farmers have been discussed in meetings with govt so far, say agitating farmer unions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:31 IST
Only five per cent of issues raised by farmers have been discussed in meetings with govt so far, say agitating farmer unions.

Only five per cent of issues raised by farmers have been discussed in meetings with govt so far, say agitating farmer unions.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt staff to get ‘disability compensation’ if they get disabled in line of duty: Jitendra Singh

Disability compensation has been extended to all serving central government employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. He said an or...

Will have to take firm steps if talks with govt on January 4 fail: Farmer unions

Resolute in their demands for the repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price MSP for crops, protesting farmer unions on Friday said they will have to take firm steps if the government does not take a decis...

Royal Enfield sales rise 37 pc in December

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 37 per cent increase in total sales at 68,995 units in December. The company had registered a total sale of 50,416 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Dom...

'No need to panic,' China official says of coronavirus variants

There is no sign new coronavirus variants will affect the immune impact of a vaccine that China has just authorised for public use, a disease control official was quoted as saying on Friday. The shot by an affiliate of state-backed company ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021