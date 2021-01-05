PM understands Punjab very well and gives priority to farmers: BJP Punjab leader Surjit Kumar Jyani after meeting Narendra Modi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:44 IST
PM understands Punjab very well and gives priority to farmers: BJP Punjab leader Surjit Kumar Jyani after meeting Narendra Modi.
