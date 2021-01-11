Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two approved COVID-19 vaccines in India more cost-effective than foreign vaccines and have been developed as per our needs: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:07 IST
Two approved COVID-19 vaccines in India more cost-effective than foreign vaccines and have been developed as per our needs: PM.

Two approved COVID-19 vaccines in India more cost-effective than foreign vaccines and have been developed as per our needs: PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro falls to three-week lows as U.S. yields climb

The dollar gained on Monday as widening U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more fiscal stimulus lifted it for a third consecutive day, with the euro falling to a three-week low. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20 w...

UK PM Johnson says: We've done 2.4 million vaccine shots so far

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 2.4 COVID-19 million vaccination shots had been administered so far in the United Kingdom. I think weve done 2 million people so far, or 2.4 million jabs, Johnson said as he visited a vaccination ce...

REUTERS NEXT-African free trade tariff rules should be completed by July-official

Members of Africas new free trade area should complete their tariff reduction schedules and finalise essential rules of origin by July, a senior official with the blocs secretariat said on Monday. African countries began officially trading ...

Andhra High Court cancels Panchayat Polls schedule

Andhra Pradesh High Court has cancelled Gram Panchayat Elections with a ruling that the election schedule will be an obstacle in the vaccination process. The High Court cancelled the election schedule released for the conduct of Gram Pancha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021