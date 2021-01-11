Stretched valuations of financial assets pose risks to financial stability; banks, fin intermediaries need to be cognisant of it: RBI Guv.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
The Finance Ministry on Monday released the 11th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to states and UTs to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount provided so far under this window to Rs 66,000 crore.The Centre had set up a spe...
Running of trains from the newly built Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station -- the first on the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail route -- began on Monday. Yog Nagri Rishikesh is the first station on the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag ra...
Indonesia identified a victim from the Sriwijaya Air crash on Monday as emergency crews prepared to send in a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the jets cockpit recorders in the sea.The Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people o...
A police officer here has launched an initiative in which his police station travels to the villagers.Aapka thana aapke gaon mein Your police station, at your village campaign is run by Baniyather station house office Kamlesh Kumar, who is...