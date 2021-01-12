11 dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Morena district of MP: Police.

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
HC seeks Financial Intelligence Units stand on PayPal plea against Rs 96 lakh penalty imposed for alleged violation of money laundering law....
Rescuers are searching for 26 people still missing after two landslides hit a village in Indonesias West Java province over the weekend, officials said on Tuesday.At least 13 people were killed and 29 others injured in the landslides that w...
HP has announced the Elite Folio, a new convertible laptop with an Arm CPU. Its like 2019s Spectre Folio. According to The Verge, this device has a design that lets a user pull the screen forward to rest between the keys and the trackpad fo...
US President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration for the national capital here ahead of his successor Joe Bidens inauguration on January 20, amidst threat perception to the event by federal agencies.In a statement on Monday, th...