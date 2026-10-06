Russia says Ukraine hit two facilities at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 04:28 IST
Russia says Ukraine hit two facilities at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukrainian ​drones attacked two facilities at the Russian-held ​Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine ‌overnight ​on Monday, but there is no threat to nuclear safety, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation said.

Alexei Likhachev, director general of Rosatom, ‌said a driver delivering food for plant employees was killed in the drone attack. According to Likhachev, a laboratory building and a radioactive waste processing plant were the targets. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

On ‌Saturday, the plant's management said Ukrainian shelling over recent weeks had damaged external power supply equipment ‌at the plant, with electricity currently being provided by emergency diesel generators. The plant produces no electricity but needs power supplied by two external links to keep nuclear fuel cool.

Russia seized the plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, in the first ⁠weeks of ​the war that began ⁠with Moscow's February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour. Moscow and Kyiv have since regularly accused each other of military action ⁠that compromises nuclear safety.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN's nuclear watchdog, has repeatedly acted to secure a ​ceasefire around the plant to have repairs carried out to lines connecting the plant to the ⁠main power grid. UN monitors are stationed at the Zaporizhzhia plant and three others operating in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman ⁠Maria ​Zakharova, writing on her ministry's website, accused the West of enabling Ukrainian attacks by failing to condemn them publicly. "Kyiv's intensification of shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant has been made possible by the lack ⁠of an appropriate response to such actions from Western countries, which are effectively facilitating new attacks," Zakharova ⁠wrote.

"Such an attitude towards ⁠strikes by the Ukrainian military demonstrates the true value of statements by representatives of these countries about nuclear and physical nuclear safety at various international forums."

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Tariffs Could Reshape Who Wins and Loses Across Global Value Chains

The Skills Gap Is Only Half the Story: Why Graduate Employability Can Erode After University

Why Energy Costs Hit Household Credit Harder Than Commercial Loans

Drone Images and AI Models Identify Key Rice Growth Stages with 91.7% Accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026